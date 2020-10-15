Graham accused of encouraging campaign fundraising within Congress

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Senator Lindsey Graham is accused of encouraging campaign fundraising donations within the halls of Congress.
It’s a move some Democratic leaders were quick to point out could be a violation of Senate ethics rules.
The comment came during a press gaggle after the third day of confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.
“I think people in South Carolina are excited about Judge Barrett,” he said. “I don’t know how much it affected fundraising today, but, if you want to help me close the gap, LindseyGraham.com – a little bit goes a long way. The bottom line is my opponent raised $57 million. Congratulations to him. That’s the most anyone has ever raised in the history of the Senate. I raised $28 million, the most any Republican has ever raised. I think the contest in South Carolina has taken on sort of a national profile.”
We reached out to Senator Graham’s campaign and spokesperson Kevin Bishop told us “Senator Graham was responding to reporters' questions about the campaign and fundraising.”
Bishop added that Graham is “confident any reasonable person will see that any possible violation was unintentional and does not represent a pattern of behavior.”
According to the Senate Rules and Standards of Conduct for Campaign Activity by the Senate Select Committee on Ethics, campaign activity is prohibited in federal buildings.
The South Carolina Democratic Party has filed a formal complaint against Graham stating he “committed a crime and violated longstanding ethics rules.”
It is important to point out that no formal action has been taken against Graham.
