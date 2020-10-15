First Alert Forecast: Showers this morning, then turning cooler tonight

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After some morning showers expect skies to break up by this afternoon as a cold front passes. Much cooler temperatures on the way for the weekend.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Expect some early morning rain today. (50%)
· A cold front moves through today bringing drier and cooler air behind it.
· Temps are down to the mid 70s today, and even cooler tomorrow (Upper 60s).
· The dry air doesn’t last over the Midlands as the humidity returns early next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
A large cold front moves in today. This will push our morning showers out to the east and bring in drier air by the afternoon. High temps are in the mid 70s. Expect partly cloudy skies by the afternoon.
Tonight temps dip down to around 49. Expect mostly clear skies.
We have dry air in place and cool temps Saturday. Highs are around 10 degrees below average. Expect upper 60s and plenty of sunshine.
Temps dip down into the mid to upper 40s Sunday morning. Highs reach the low 70s with mostly sunny skies.
Monday the humidity moves back into the region. Temps warm up too. Morning lows are in the low 50s and highs reach the upper 70s. A more summer-like pattern sets up Tuesday and beyond with highs in the low 80s and a 20% chance of a shower or storm by the afternoon hours.
We’re also watching the tropics with two areas that have a low chance of development over the next few days.
Today: Mostly cloudy for the morning with a few showers (50%). Some afternoon clearing with highs in the 70s.
Saturday: More sunshine with highs only in the upper 60s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.
Monday: Sunshine continues with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with highs around 80. 20% Chance for a few showers.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of some afternoon showers. Highs near 82.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.