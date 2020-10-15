Columbia’s BullStreet District welcomes unique 75,000-sq. ft. office building

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Work has begun in the BullStreet District on a unique 75,000-square foot office building that will be made with mass timber and will be the largest office building of its kind in South Carolina.
The WestLawn building will be located between Starbucks and Segra Park, and right next to REI, which opened this summer.
Hughes Development Project Manager Chandler Cox says the design process has been in the works for about a year.
“We’re thrilled to announce WestLawn,” said Cox. “It’s a very cool office project, both retail and office, right in the heart in the core of the BullStreet District.”
Ten-foot windows will encase the building, which will be constructed with laminated timber. It’s both sustainable and renewable.
“Everybody is kind of looking at what they can do to make their offices and their businesses as safe as they can possibly be, and so we’re continuing to do that here both at our existing places and at the new project,” Cox explained.
WestLawn’s top two floors will be home to Robinson Gray Law Firm, and the bottom floor will include 14,000-square feet of retail space.
“Everything at BullStreet is really about place-making, so if I’m five minutes late to meet you, there’s always something interesting going on: a great place to sit, public art, lots of activity. So, that’s been a focus of all of our ground floor experiences,” said Cox.
Of the 181-acre area, Hughes Development says their focus has been building along the Bull Street side of the district, and they say two new entrances opening by the end of the year will make it easier for people to access the area and its new businesses.
The 20-acre green space behind Segra Park is now open to the public. It includes walking trails along a new stream and a dog park. Hughes Development says it hopes to hold a grand opening for the park soon.
The WestLawn building is expected to be finished in the first half of 2022.
Starbucks is on schedule to open in January.
