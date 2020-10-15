Fire sparked at abandoned two-story building off I-26

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A building that was once a nightclub in northwest Columbia caught fire Thursday evening, officials said.
The two-story building is on Berryhill Road, which runs parallel to Interstate 26. It’s near the exit for Saint Andrews Road. The property used to be the Pure Ultra Lounge and Gullah Bistro, according to Google maps.
Smoke from the building could be seen on a Department of Transportation camera on the interstate around 5:30 p.m.
Around 6 p.m., Irmo Fire posted on social media that the fire was under control.
No injuries have been reported, officials said.
The cause of the fire has not been shared.
Irmo Fire, Columbia Fire and Lexington Fire all responded.
