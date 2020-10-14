Saliva-based COVID-19 testing now available at health offices around SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - DHEC has launched a pilot program allowing anyone in South Carolina to pick up an at-home COVID-19 saliva-based testing kit from any of their county health departments.
According to Scott Thorpe, the Midlands COVID Lead for DHEC, the program began Monday but is still in a trial phase.
Thorpe says it is free for everyone and all people need to do is show up at their county office during business hours, fill out a small questionnaire, and they will receive a test kit to take home with it. Thorpe says people then need to simply spit in the provided tube and use the shipping materials provided by DHEC to send back the sample.
He adds people can expect results in 24-72 hours. However, since the program is still in its early phase, county locations may not have enough kits to accommodate the demand.
DHEC recommends people call their county health department ahead of time to make sure test kits are available.
