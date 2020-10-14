Report: Columbia ranked among ‘Best Places to Live in the U.S.’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia finds itself among some of the top cities in America in a new U.S. News & World Report ranking.
The publication listed the Columbia metropolitan area as one of the top 150 “Best Places to Live in the U.S.”
Columbia was listed at No. 84 on the list. The city received a 6.4 overall score with a 6.6 quality of life score and a 7.1 score for value.
The publication used factors such as value, job market, quality of life, desirability, and net migration to determine the full list.
Columbia joins Myrtle Beach, Greenville, Spartanburg, and Charleston on the list representing the Palmetto State
To see the full list, visit this link.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.