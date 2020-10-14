Passenger killed in single-car crash on I-77 in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person was killed and other injured in a single-car crash on Interstate 77.
It happened around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday on I-77 South at mile marker 5, near the Bluff Road exit, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.
The driver of a SUV going south on the interstate ran off the road to the right and hit several trees, troopers confirmed.
Crews rushed the driver to the hospital, but the coroner said the front seat passenger was ejected from the vehicle.
Jessica Whitworth, 26, of Columbia, died at the scene from blunt force trauma, the Richland County coroner confirmed.
She wasn’t wearing a seat belt.
SCHP and the Richland County Coroner’s Office are still investigating.
