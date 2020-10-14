Local parent concerned about quarantine process after COVID-19 case in son’s school

“Each school is assigned a DHEC nurse who assists in the determination of isolation and quarantine for students and staff. All quarantine recommendations are based on the following: were individuals less than 6ft. apart for longer than 15 minutes. Those individuals are considered a close contact of the case. All individuals deemed to have been in close contact with a person who has tested positive will receive a letter from DHEC regarding their quarantine requirements. If a student or staff member has been deemed a non-close contact with a person who has tested positive, is NOT required to stay home per DHEC. They will also receive a letter from SCDHEC simply notifying them of the identification of a positive case in their child’s classroom. The DHEC letter provides recommendations for parents so they may take the proper actions to protect their family and others.”