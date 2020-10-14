Investigators in Aiken seek runaway 13-year-old girl

AIKEN, S.C. (WIS) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety is searching for 13-year-old Laylonie Pruitt.
Officials said Laylonie may be with a young Black male who drives a white sedan with tinted windows. A description of the male has not been released.
Laylonie is described as a light-skinned Black female with brown eyes and brown hair. She stands about 5-foot-6 and weighs about 160 pounds.
Officials added Laylonie ran away from a family member’s home while in DSS custody on October 9.
If you have any information about Laylonie’s whereabouts, please call the Aiken Department of Public Safety at 803-642-7620 or contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
