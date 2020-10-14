First Alert Forecast: Tracking showers Thursday into Friday, then cooler weekend for your weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking showers and cooler temperatures in the Midlands on the way!
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see mostly clear skies in the Midlands. It will be cool. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s.
· Highs will be in the low 80s by Thursday, then the upper 70s by Friday.
· A cold front drops through the area Thursday into Friday, giving way to a few scattered showers and perhaps a couple of thunderstorms. Rain chances are around 30% Thursday, then 50% on Friday.
· Then, sunshine and cooler weather will be around for your weekend. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s. Lows will be in the 40s.
· Highs will be in the 70s and 80s next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Wednesday night, we’ll see mostly clear skies in the Midlands as high pressure remains in control of our weather. It will be cool, with low temperatures in the upper 50s
A cold front will approach the area Thursday into Friday. An isolated shower or two could develop later in the day Thursday. Rain chances are around 20-30%. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s.
On Friday, with the cold front moving through the Midlands, we’ll still have a chance of showers and perhaps some thunderstorms. Rain chances are around 40% Friday. Highs will be in the upper 70s by afternoon.
More sunshine is expected this weekend as high pressure builds over the area. It will be cooler, too. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s Saturday and the lower 70s Sunday. Overnight lows will be in the mid 40s Saturday night.
Next week, we’ll see high temperatures in the 70s and 80s. A couple of showers are possible through the week.
We’re also watching the tropics with Invest 93-L located east of the Windward Islands. This system has a low chance of development over the next few days as it travels northwest over parts of the Caribbean Sea.
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Cool. Low temperatures in the upper 50s.
Thursday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. PM Showers (20-30%). Still Warm. Highs in the lower 80s.
Friday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (40%). Highs in the upper 70s.
Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Much Cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Sunday: Mostly Sunny and Mild. Highs in the lower 70s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Showers (20%). Highs in the upper 70s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the upper 70s.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.