UofSC reports 42 active COVID-19 cases on campus Tuesday
Officials say 2,375 people who have had COVID-19 on campus this fall have recovered. (Source: UofSC)
By WIS News 10 Staff | October 13, 2020 at 5:07 PM EDT - Updated October 13 at 5:07 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The number of active COVID-19 cases on the University of South Carolina campus remains low.

The number of cases slightly decreased over the last few days.

As of Tuesday, Oct. 13, there are a total of 42 active cases of COVID-19 at UofSC, according to the school’s dashboard.

Of those cases, 32 are students and 10 are employees.

Friday’s report also showed UofSC has tested 1,154 people for COVID-19 between October 9 and October 12. There were 4 positive tests, but 476 results are still pending.

While there are 42 active cases on campus, the total number of people who have had COVID-19 at UofSC since Aug. 1 is 2,537.

University officials say 2,495 of those people have recovered from the virus.

As of Tuesday, 98.99% of the school’s isolation space is available.

The campus status alert level remains at “new normal.”

