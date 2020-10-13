UofSC reports 42 active COVID-19 cases on campus Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The number of active COVID-19 cases on the University of South Carolina campus remains low.
The number of cases slightly decreased over the last few days.
As of Tuesday, Oct. 13, there are a total of 42 active cases of COVID-19 at UofSC, according to the school’s dashboard.
Of those cases, 32 are students and 10 are employees.
Friday’s report also showed UofSC has tested 1,154 people for COVID-19 between October 9 and October 12. There were 4 positive tests, but 476 results are still pending.
While there are 42 active cases on campus, the total number of people who have had COVID-19 at UofSC since Aug. 1 is 2,537.
University officials say 2,495 of those people have recovered from the virus.
As of Tuesday, 98.99% of the school’s isolation space is available.
The campus status alert level remains at “new normal.”
