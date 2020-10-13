Sumter teen arrested, charged in connection with firing gun at vehicle

Sumter man arrested, charged in connection with firing gun at vehicle (Source: Sumter County Sheriff’s Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff | October 13, 2020 at 5:32 PM EDT - Updated October 13 at 5:32 PM

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an 18-year-old accused of firing a gun at a vehicle.

Taqwan Omar Sharif Abrams, 18, has been charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

The incident took place on October 7 outside a home on Utah Circle.

Officials say Abrams pushed the female victim to the floor during an argument and fired a handgun in the yard after going outside.

Abrams is also accused of fired a handgun in the direction of a vehicle while the victim, another adult, and three minors were inside.

