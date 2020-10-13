Sumter man arrested, charged in connection with hit and run that hospitalized 2 people

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a hit and run incident that critically injured a motorcyclist and his passenger.
Michael Jamar Ramsey, 39, was taken into custody on October 12. He has been charged with failure to yield the right of way, driving under suspension, and leaving the scene of an accident with great bodily injury/failure to render aid.
On October 9, around 9:45 p.m., a 2007 Yamaha motorcycle traveling west on South Pike West was struck by a 2003 Mitsubishi Galant near Bordeaux Avenue.
The driver, later identified as Ramsey, walked away from the scene.
The driver of the motorcycle and his passenger were taken from the scene to a Columbia area hospital. They are currently still hospitalized.
Ramsey was booked at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and later released on bond.
An investigation into this accident is ongoing.
