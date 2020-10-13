RCSD investigating shooting incident on Farrow Rd

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred shortly before 8:30 p.m.
Deputies were dispatched to the 5600 block of Farrow Road. Upon arrival, they were told a person drove themselves to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the upper body.
Their condition is unknown at this time.
A description of the suspect or vehicle believed to be involved is unknown at this time. However, investigators believe this is an isolated incident.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
