Kickoff time announced for South Carolina, LSU

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Southeastern Conference has announced that South Carolina will take on LSU in Baton Rouge on October 24 at 4 p.m.
The Tigers have dominated this series all-time with an 18-2-1 record. LSU is 12-1 at home against the Gamecocks.
The last meeting between the two teams saw LSU defeat the Gamecocks 45-24. The last win against LSU for South Carolina came in 1994. The Gamecocks defeated the Tigers 18-17.
This week, South Carolina will host No. 14 Auburn at noon at Williams-Brice Stadium.
