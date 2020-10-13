Kickoff time announced for South Carolina, LSU

Kevin Harris runs the football against Vanderbilt (Source: Pool Photo)
By Emery Glover | October 13, 2020 at 12:00 PM EDT - Updated October 13 at 12:00 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Southeastern Conference has announced that South Carolina will take on LSU in Baton Rouge on October 24 at 4 p.m.

The Tigers have dominated this series all-time with an 18-2-1 record. LSU is 12-1 at home against the Gamecocks.

The last meeting between the two teams saw LSU defeat the Gamecocks 45-24. The last win against LSU for South Carolina came in 1994. The Gamecocks defeated the Tigers 18-17.

This week, South Carolina will host No. 14 Auburn at noon at Williams-Brice Stadium.

