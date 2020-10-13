Gullah Geechee Chamber of Commerce says they support a sale of Santee Cooper in 2021

"Santee Cooper is moving forward with key elements that transform our generation portfolio. We are currently reviewing proposals to add up to 500 megawatts of solar power, with contracts to be let in the next few months. We are also closing four coal units as part of this leaner, greener transformation. Our power rates are already significantly lower than the state and national averages, and our reliability ranks 4th out of more than 550 investor-owned utilities and cooperatives across the country. We report demographics and are ranked annually among the top state agencies by the SC Human Affairs Commission for having a workforce reflective of its community.