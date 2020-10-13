First Alert Forecast: Tracking roller coaster temperatures, along with a chance for rain by Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking showers and cooler temperatures in the Midlands on the way!
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see mostly clear skies in the Midlands. While a stray shower is possible, most areas will be dry. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s.
· Mostly sunny skies are in your forecast for Wednesday. Highs will be near 80 by afternoon.
· Highs will be in the low 80s by Thursday, then the upper 70s by Friday.
· A cold front drops through the area by Friday, giving way to scattered showers and perhaps a couple of thunderstorms Friday (50% chance)
· Then, sunshine and cooler weather are expected by the weekend. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s. Lows will be in the 40s.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Tuesday night, we’ll see mostly clear skies as a cold front drops through the Midlands. Most areas will be dry. It will be cool, with low temperatures in the mid 50s
High pressure will build over the area Wednesday, giving way to mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80.
A stronger cold front will approach the area Thursday into Friday. An isolated shower or two could develop later in the day Thursday. But by the time we move through Friday, we’ll have a higher chance of showers and perhaps some thunderstorms. Rain chances are around 50% Friday.
High temperatures will be in the low 80s on Thursday, then the upper 70s by Friday.
More sunshine is expected this weekend as high pressure builds over the area. It will be cooler, too. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s Saturday and the lower 70s Sunday. Overnight lows will be in the mid 40s Saturday night.
A few more showers are possible Monday. Rain chances are around 30%. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
We’re also watching the tropics with Invest 93-L located east of the Windward Islands. This system has a low chance of development over the next few days as it travels northwest over parts of the Caribbean.
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Cool. Low temperatures in the mid 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. A Little Cooler. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
Thursday: Sun & Clouds. Still Warm. Highs in the lower 80s.
Friday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (50%). Highs in the upper 70s.
Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Much Cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Sunday: Mostly Sunny and Mild. Highs in the lower 70s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the mid 70s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the mid 70s.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.