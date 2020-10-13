First Alert Forecast: Comfortable today, then showers by Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today looks wonderful! Then the humidity comes back tomorrow bringing with it, a chance of rain.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Mostly sunny skies are in your forecast today. Highs will be near 80 by afternoon with low humidity.
· Highs will be in the low 80s by Thursday and Friday with more humidity brining a chance of showers.
· A cold front drops through the area Friday, bringing scattered showers and perhaps a couple of thunderstorms (50% chance).
· Sunshine and cooler weather is expected by the weekend. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s. Lows will be in the 40s.
First Alert Weather Story:
Today looks phenomenal! Low humidity, sunny skies, with highs reaching 80. High pressure sits over the region and brings us the dry weather for at least a day.
The high moves east and with clockwise flow around it, we see a return flow from the south. Expect more humidity Thursday with a 30% chance of some afternoon showers and storms. Morning lows are in the mid 50s, and highs reach the low 80s.
A strong cold front is moving closer to the southeast Friday. This sparks a 50% chance of some morning showers and then some afternoon storms could develop as well. It will still be on the humid side with morning lows in the mid 60s and highs reaching the low 80s.
The strong front transports in some cool, dry air Saturday. We get down to around 53 in the morning and we have sunny skies throughout the day. Highs reach the upper 60s Saturday. Sunday morning we see lows down to 47! Pretty chilly for this time of year. Sunday we have a few more clouds and highs warm to the low 70s.
We’re also watching the tropics with Invest 93-L located east of the Windward Islands. This system has a low chance (10%) of development over the next few days as it travels northwest over parts of the Caribbean.
Today: Sunny & Comfortable. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
Thursday: Sun & Clouds. 30% chance of some PM Showers. Highs in the low 80s.
Friday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers and Thunder(50%). Highs near 80.
Saturday: Sunny. Much Cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Sunday: Mostly Sunny and Pleasant. Highs in the lower 70s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 70s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the upper 70s.
