Driver dies after vehicle hits tree in Sumter County

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A 55-year-old woman has died after a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday.
Officials said the woman, identified as Teresa Deas, was driving on McCrays Mill Road when the vehicle went off the right side of the road and hit a tree.
According to the Sumter County Coroner’s Office, the crash happened around 1:45 p.m.
At this point, the cause of death is unknown. An autopsy is scheduled to be performed Thursday morning at The Medical University of South Carolina.
The Sumter Police Department and the Sumter County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate the crash.
