Deputies arrest man for stealing a car battery from Walmart, threatening store employee

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man has been arrested by Richland County deputies after stealing a car battery from Walmart on Killian Road and threatening an employee with a knife.
Terry Maurice Goins, 52, has been charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Goins was identified after walking out of the store with a car battery without paying for it on September 20. When an employee tried to stop him, deputies said Goins pulled out a knife and said “I’ve got something for you” before running at the worker. The employee hid behind a car and Goins left the parking lot.
Goins is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
