Woman killed in head-on crash near Fort Jackson identified

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person has died after a driver crossed into oncoming traffic, causing a crash in southeast Columbia.
Police said the wreck closed the intersection of Leesburg Road and Fontana Drive around 8 p.m. Sunday. That’s on the south side of Fort Jackson.
A driver traveling east on Leesburg Road drifted across the center lane and hit a car going west, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The head-on crash caused the car that was hit to go down an embankment.
Crews rushed the drivers of both vehicles to the hospital, Columbia police said. Neither car had any passengers.
Shirley Cornelius, 51, of Blythewood, died at the hospital just after midnight Monday, the Richland County coroner confirmed. She died of blunt chest trauma.
Officials did not say which vehicle Cornelius was driving.
The Columbia Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit, SCHP and the Richland County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate.
