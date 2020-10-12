Three tornadoes touched down Sunday across the Grand Strand, Pee Dee, NWS says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Three confirmed tornadoes touched down Sunday afternoon along the Grand Strand and in the Pee Dee, according to the National Weather Service.
An EF-1 tornado in Dillon County crossed I-95 between Latta and Dillon near mile marker 184 around 3:20 p.m., the NWS said. It caused trees to snap on the side of the highway, in addition to causing roof damage to some structures.
According to a report from the National Weather Service Office in Wilmington, the tornado touched down on the west side of I-95 just south of mile marker 184, and snapped several large pine trees, damaged a billboard, and destroyed a storage shed as it moved north-northeast for approximately one-quarter mile.
A single-wide trailer home sustained some minor damage to the underpinning, and a portion of metal roofing was blown off another home at the intersection of Holland Drive and Mallory Beach Road. The tornado crossed I-95 near the Catfish Church Road overpass and entered forested land on the east side of the interstate. Several more large pine trees were snapped off as the tornado remained on the ground for another one-quarter mile.
The NWS also said a confirmed EF-1 tornado touched down around 4:20 p.m. on Oak Street between Four Mile Road and Cultra Road in the Conway area.
The tornado formed on the west side of Oak Street near an open field then moved north, crossing Oak Street where it caused significant damage to a home. The tornado also caused minor damage to an adjacent home and storage building, but considerable damage to an old barn.
A large tree was snapped near the homes and several other trees were uprooted in the forest north of the damaged homes. The tornado likely dissipated prior to crossing brown swamp, or south of Four Mile Road.
In addition, according to NWS, an EF-0 tornado touched down in the Red Hill area, just north of Conway, shortly after 4:30 p.m.
The tornado formed near Amber Lane and Wedding Lane causing widely scattered damage to large tree limbs and knocking out a sign on HWY 501. The tornado likely skipped toward the northeast causing some tree limbs to fall near Ridgefield Circle. The tornado then caused damage primarily to trees from Naples Drive, Athens Drive, and the north end of Bridgewater Drive. Before moving northeast across Steritt swamp. The tornado uprooted a few trees along Lee’s Landing Circle, then likely dissipated in the swamp south of Cotton Circle.
