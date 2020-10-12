Three tornadoes touched down Sunday across the Grand Strand, Pee Dee, NWS says

The tornado formed near Amber Lane and Wedding Lane causing widely scattered damage to large tree limbs and knocking out a sign on HWY 501. The tornado likely skipped toward the northeast causing some tree limbs to fall near Ridgefield Circle. The tornado then caused damage primarily to trees from Naples Drive, Athens Drive, and the north end of Bridgewater Drive. Before moving northeast across Steritt swamp. The tornado uprooted a few trees along Lee’s Landing Circle, then likely dissipated in the swamp south of Cotton Circle.