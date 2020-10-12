SCHP: 1 dead in single-vehicle collision on Hwy 321 in Orangeburg Co.

(Source: Jamal Smalls)
By WIS News 10 Staff | October 12, 2020 at 5:31 AM EDT - Updated October 12 at 5:31 AM

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal single vehicle collision that occurred on Oct. 11 on U.S. Highway 321 near Crim Road.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. and involved a 2014 Kia Sedan.

The driver of the sedan was traveling south on U.S. 321 when the car veered off the road to the right, hit a ditch and then ran into a utility pole. This caused the car to turn over multiple times.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the car during the incident.

