SCHP: 1 dead in single-vehicle collision on Hwy 321 in Orangeburg Co.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal single vehicle collision that occurred on Oct. 11 on U.S. Highway 321 near Crim Road.
The incident occurred around 3 a.m. and involved a 2014 Kia Sedan.
The driver of the sedan was traveling south on U.S. 321 when the car veered off the road to the right, hit a ditch and then ran into a utility pole. This caused the car to turn over multiple times.
The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the car during the incident.
