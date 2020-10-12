Richland Two officials delay start of Phase Two in reopening plan

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland School District Two officials have pushed back the date for bringing students back into the classroom citing COVID-19 concerns.
The original start date for Phase 2 of the district’s reopening plan was Oct. 26.
However, district officials decided to delay Phase 2 until Nov. 4, about 10 days later.
Officials noted that COVID-19 disease activity remains at the high level, according to the Department for Health and Environmental Control.
They hope the next report from DHEC will show a greater decrease in the Two Week Percent Positive rate for the county.
Officials say delaying Phase 2 until Nov. 4 will give the community more time to show a decrease in COVID-19 cases and spread.
The Nov. 4 start date is firm.
Approximately 14,550 students will head back into the classroom as part of Phase 2.
