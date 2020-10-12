Richland Co. election vendor gives timeline on ballot data issue, says ballots remain “ahead of schedule”

"SeaChange is the general election vote-by-mail (VBM) ballot printer for Richland County, S.C. We are working closely with the Richland County Board Of Voter Registration & Elections to produce the County’s VBM ballot packets. Due to the County’s need to hold a late special election, the County provided ballot and data files later than expected. However, SeaChange is pleased to report that 40,000 ballots were mailed by Friday, Oct. 9, and an additional 5,000 ballots will be mailed today, Oct. 12. This provides ample time for Richland County voters to receive, cast, and return their ballots by their method of choice, including USPS.