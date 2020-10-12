Orangeburg Co. School District implements new hybrid model schedule for students

ORANGEBURG COUNTY S.C. (WIS) - Orangeburg County School District is now offering their hybrid model of partial in-person and at-home learning with students requiring occupational and physical therapy services.
In-person learning on Oct. 12 will expand and transition to a hybrid schedule for all students in Pre-K through 5th grade. Middle and high school students will remain virtual as the district continues to monitor the health of students and staff next week.
In this new schedule, students will come to school either Monday/Tuesday on an AA schedule or Wednesday/Thursday on a BB schedule. Friday will be fully virtual for all students.
Students whose last names begin with the letters A-J will attend school in-person on Mondays and Tuesdays. Students whose last names begin with the letters K-Z will attend school in-person on Wednesdays and Thursdays.
The school district will work with families whose students have different last names to meet requests for schedule changes.
OCSD believes that this new schedule will allow for appropriate social distancing due to a decrease in students on school grounds at a time.
Parents and guardians are encouraged to check the temperature of their children before they come to school. Students and staff are all required to wear face masks.
Face shields will also be provided and plexiglass has been installed at all locations. The school district also suggests that students bring a water bottle to school for in-person learning due to water fountains being closed.
