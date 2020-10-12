Monday declared Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/AP) – Oct. 12 has been declared Indigenous Peoples' Day in the city of Myrtle Beach, a declaration signed Sept. 22 states.
“The City of Myrtle Beach recognizes that the indigenous people of the land later known as North America occupied this land for thousands of years before European settlers arrived,” the proclamation reads in part.
Indigenous Peoples' Day, which also falls on Columbus Day, was first proposed in 1977 by a delegation of Native Americans to the International Conference on Discrimination Against the Indigenous Population in the Americas, the proclamation states.
Since 1992, Native American advocates have pressed states to change Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day over concerns that Columbus helped launch centuries of genocide against indigenous populations in the Americas.
Myrtle Beach leaders stated in their proclamation that the area now called the Grand Strand was previously known as The Land of Chicora, home of the Waccamaw, the Chicora, the Winyaw, the Santee, the Edisto, the Catawba, the Pee Dee, the Cheraw, the Chickasaw, the Lower Eastern Cherokee and the Beaver Creek Indians, “and that these names and their descendants live on in our community and culture today.”
The full declaration can be read below.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.