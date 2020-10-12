Man charged with murder, victim identified in deadly shooting at Rosewood Dr. home

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police have charged a man with murder in connection with a deadly shooting at a home in the Rosewood community.
The shooting happened just before midnight Saturday at a house in the 3600 block of Rosewood Drive, near Kilbourne Road, police said.
Officers said Ra’Keesh Youmans, 21, shot a man who was arguing with Youmans’ “female acquaintance.”
Crews rushed the victim to the hospital, but he later died.
The coroner identified the victim as Paris Pralour, 31, who died from a gunshot wound to the upper body.
Youmans faces charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
He’s being held in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
