Irmo Police searching for vehicle, person of interest in connection with shooting near New Friarsgate subdivision

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person and vehicle seen at the scene of a shooting at an apartment complex near the New Friarsgate subdivision.
The shooting occurred early Sunday morning. Officials say the vehicle and a thin-built male are believed to be involved in that incident.
The vehicle was last seen traveling into the New Friarsgate subdivision.
If you have seen anything or if you have any information on this case you are urged to contact the Irmo Police Department or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.