First Alert Forecast: Warming up today, tracking showers Friday morning

A strong cold front approaches for Thursday. This increases our humidity a little and brings more clouds by the afternoon. Expect a 20% chance of showers by the late afternoon and evening. The chance of rain goes up to 40% overnight into Friday morning. Even some thunder is possible. Thursday afternoon we are into the low 80s and overnight into Friday expect mid 60s. By Friday afternoon expect upper 70s. Friday afternoon drier air starts to move its way into the region.