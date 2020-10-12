First Alert Forecast: Warming up today, tracking showers Friday morning

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today will be warm and muggy. Then we dry up and cool off a little Wednesday. There’s a few showers Thursday night into Friday morning as a large cold front cools us down Saturday.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Expect patchy fog this morning.
· We warm up into the mid 80s this afternoon.
· Drier air comes in Wednesday making it feel more like fall.
· Expect a few showers Thursday night and some thundershowers by Friday morning.
· A strong cold front brings in cool dry air just in time for the weekend.
First Alert Weather Story:
It’s going to feel more like summer than fall today. Highs are in the mid 80s and we have partly cloudy skies. Humidity will be on the muggy side today.
Drier air filters in tonight into Wednesday. Morning lows on Wednesday are in the mid 50s and highs reach the upper 70s. Expect sunny skies as high pressure builds over the region.
A strong cold front approaches for Thursday. This increases our humidity a little and brings more clouds by the afternoon. Expect a 20% chance of showers by the late afternoon and evening. The chance of rain goes up to 40% overnight into Friday morning. Even some thunder is possible. Thursday afternoon we are into the low 80s and overnight into Friday expect mid 60s. By Friday afternoon expect upper 70s. Friday afternoon drier air starts to move its way into the region.
The cool dry air is with us Saturday and Sunday. Morning lows are in the upper 40s Saturday morning and highs reach the upper 60s. Then we dip down to the mid 40s Sunday morning. Highs reach the low 70s with mostly sunny skies.
We’re also watching the tropics with Invest 93-L located east of the Windward Islands. This system has a low chance of development over the next few days as it travels northwest over parts of the Caribbean.
Tuesday: Sun & Clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday: Sunny & Drier. A Little Cooler. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. A few evening showers possible (20%). Highs in the low 80s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. A Few AM Showers Possible (40%). Highs in the upper 70s.
Saturday: Sunny. Much Cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Sunday: Mostly Sunny and Mild. Highs in the lower 70s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
