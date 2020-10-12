First Alert Forecast: Tracking a few showers and cooler temperatures in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking a few showers and cooler temperatures in the Midlands this week.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see a few clouds in the Midlands. A few stray showers are possible early. Patchy fog. Low temperatures will be in the mid 60s.
· On Tuesday, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. Isolated showers are possible (20%). Highs in the mid 80s.
· A few clouds are possible Wednesday. Highs will be near 80 by afternoon.
· Highs will cool into the 70s Thursday and Friday.
· Another front drops through the area by Friday, giving way to some showers Friday. Then, sunshine and cooler weather are expected by the weekend. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Monday night, we’ll see a few clouds in the Midlands. Some stray showers are possible early. Watch out for some patchy fog. Low temperatures will be in the mid 60s.
On Tuesday, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. An isolated shower is possible, but most areas will likely be dry. Rain chances are around 20%. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
For Wednesday, a few clouds are possible in the area. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80.
A cold front will approach the area Thursday into Friday. A few showers could roll into the area Friday. Rain chances are around 30%. Highs will cool a bit, into the upper 70s for both Thursday and Friday.
More sunshine is expected this weekend. It will be cooler, too. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s Saturday and the lower 70s Sunday. Overnight lows will be in the mid 40s.
We’re also watching the tropics with Invest 93-L located east of the Windward Islands. This system has a low chance of development over the next few days as it travels northwest over parts of the Caribbean.
Tonight: A Few Clouds. A Few Showers Early. Patchy Fog. Mild. Low temperatures in the mid 60s.
Tuesday: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. A Little Cooler. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Not As Warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible (30%). Highs in the upper 70s.
Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Much Cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Sunday: Mostly Sunny and Mild. Highs in the lower 70s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.