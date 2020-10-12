CPD: Stolen Range Rover found submerged in Broad River, everyone OK

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police say a stolen SUV was found submerged in the Broad River on Monday afternoon.
Someone called 911 just before 4 p.m. Monday and reported seeing the vehicle go into the river near the 4000 block of River Drive, according to the Columbia Police Department. That’s near the Three Rivers Greenway and the Broad River Bridge.
A CPD officer jumped into the river to see if anyone was in the vehicle. Then the Richland County Sheriff’s Department’s dive team searched the vehicle while it was still in the water.
Nothing has been found and no bodies have been recovered, police said.
Crews are now working to get the vehicle, which appears to be a Range Rover, out of the water.
Police say they made contact with the vehicle’s owners and “everyone is OK.”
Officers believe the Range Rover was stolen from Cayce and parked on River Drive.
Officers are reviewing surveillance video to see if it captured the person or persons who left the SUV on River Drive.
Anyone who has information should call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
