CPD investigating assult, robbery on South Assembly Street

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating an assault and robbery incident that took place on the 100 block of South Assembly Street.
Officials say, at approximately 2:15 a.m., two people assaulted and robbed the victim near the YOUnion apartments.
The victim told CPD that the suspects stole a personal item from them before fleeing the scene.
City of Columbia and University Police Departments searched the area but did not find the suspects.
The first suspect has been described as a heavy set white male wearing a white shirt.
The second suspect has been described as a 5′8 black male wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, black “skinny” jeans, and had “orange tip dreads”.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
