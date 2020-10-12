City of Newberry hosting drive thru Halloween event

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Newberry has announced it will be hosting an alternative Halloween event at the Newberry Recreation Complex.
The event, a drive-thru candy exchange, will take place from 5:30 pm. until 7:30 p.m.
To participate, residents will drive through a marked route at the complex and remain in their car while Halloween treats are passed safely through the car’s window and dropped into each child’s goodie bag.
The recreation complex is normally open until 8 p.m. but the park will close at 3 p.m. on October 31 in preparation for the event. Those participating will not be able to enter the park until 5:30 p.m.
All participants must remain in their vehicles and no walk-ups will be allowed. The preferred age for participants is 13-years-old or younger.
For the safety of city staff and participants, masks are encouraged by those interacting in the exchange of Halloween candy.
According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), participating in one-way trick-or-treating where individually wrapped goodie bags are distributed while continuing to social distance are deemed a moderate risk activity for the Halloween holiday.
Organizations within the community have donated Halloween candy to the cause in support of providing this activity for families.
Residents who would also like to donate are invited to drop off sealed, unopened bulk packages of candy or a monetary donation to the Newberry Police Department, Newberry Fire Department, or Newberry City Hall.
Donations must be delivered by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, October 26.
