Welcome home parade held for Saluda girl with terminal cancer

SALUDA, S.C. (WIS) - Saturday, a welcome home parade was held in Saluda for a very special little girl.
At 4-months-old Caylie Berry was diagnosed with a rare brain tumor, according to her great grandmother.
Up until Saturday, she was receiving treatment at St Jude but recently Caylie’s doctors told her parents they have done everything they can to help the little girl.
During the parade friends, family, and community members waved and welcomed home the sweet little girl.
The parade started at noon on Saturday and included a billboard along the way.
