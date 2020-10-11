SC man accused of shooting father, choking mother arrested in Myrtle Beach

LAKE WATEREE, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a man accused of shooting his father and choking his mother.
Deputies say Joshua Williamson shot his father with a rifle and choked his mother until she passed out. It happened Oct. 3 at his parents’ home in Lake Wateree in Fairfield County.
Officials didn’t share the conditions of his parents, but since Williamson faces attempted murder charges, it can be assumed they are still alive.
Williamson was taken into custody without incident by the Myrle Beach Police Department.
