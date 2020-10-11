Lexington Co. Coroner identifies man killed in collision on South Lake Drive

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in a collision on South Lake Drive near Bluefield Road.
The accident occurred on October 10 shortly before 11 p.m.
Officials say 39-year-old Frank Harry James Sturkie Jr. traveling toward Lexington when he lost control of his vehicle, crossed the center line and was struck by an oncoming vehicle.
Sturkie was pronounced deceased at the scene from his injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
Occupants in the other vehicle were taken to an area hospital with non life-threathening injuries.
Highway Patrol is investigating.
