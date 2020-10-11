FIRST ALERT- Few showers today & cooler weather coming

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today will be muggy with a few afternoon showers possible too.
FIRST ALERT HEADLINES
-Patchy fog is expected this morning.
-Expect a few showers this afternoon with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies.
-Low to mid 80s today and Tuesday.
-Low pressures that was once Delta is still moving through the Southeast.
-Cooler & Drier air moves in Wednesday.
-This coming weekend a major cold front pushes through cooling temperatures.
FIRST ALERT SUMMARY
Post tropical storm Delta will continue to move north and east through North Carolina today. This will bring partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies to the region and a 20% chance of some showers. Expect some morning fog as well with very high humidity values. Highs are in the low to mid 80s.
High pressure builds on Tuesday. This clears us up. Morning lows are in the mid 60s and highs reach the mid 80s. Expect mostly sunny skies.
Wednesday morning the high moves south over Virginia and North Carolina, which gives us a northeast flow. This cools us off and dries us up too. Expect much less humidity with lows in the upper 50s and highs in the upper 70s. The situation is very similar Thursday.
A major cold front approaches Friday. Ahead of it we see a bit more clouds and a 20% chance of a shower. Morning lows are a bit warmer with temps in the mid 60s and highs reach the upper 70s.
Colder air arrives Saturday with lows dipping to the mid to upper 40s and highs reaching the mid to upper 60s! Expect sunny skies. Sunday morning, our low gets down to 45. Expect low 70s by the afternoon.
In the tropics we have a small wave moving west at 15mph that has a 30% chance of becoming a tropical depression within the next 5 days.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST
Today: A few showers (20%) with some morning fog. Highs in the low 80s.
Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds, then clearing . Highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with highs around 80.
Thursday: Mostly sunny with lows in the mid 50s and highs reaching the upper 70s.
Friday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
Saturday: Cooler. Morning lows in the upper 40s and highs in the upper 60s.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.