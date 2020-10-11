FIRST ALERT- Delta’s moisture will continue today and clear out to start the workweek

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
FIRST ALERT HEADLINES
-First Alert Sunday - A Marginal Risk has been issued for the entire viewing area, as the remnant moisture of Delta continues to cross the area.
-Storm chances continue at 70% for today
-The greatest threat will be tropical downpours, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes
-A few showers will linger into your Monday and clear out until Friday
FIRST ALERT SUMMARY
FIRST ALERT SUNDAY - There is a Marginal Risk of strong storms for the area, as the remnants of Delta continue to churn across the Carolinas. The showers will be widely scattered. The storms are not expected to become severe, but we could see a few downpours with gusty winds. There have been a few tornado warnings to our west, therefore we will keep a close eye on all of the moisture as it continues across the area.
Temperatures will be pretty steady in the low 80s and upper 70s, overnight lows will settle in the 60s and drop just slightly by the end of the week
FIRST ALERT FORECAST
First Alert Sunday: Scattered rain & storms (70%). Highs in the lower 80s.
Monday: A few morning showers (40%) but drying out for the afternoon. Highs in the low 80s.
Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds, then clearing . Highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with highs around 80.
