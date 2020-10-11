CPD investigating fatal shooting on Rosewood Drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early this morning.
The incident took place around midnight on the 3600 block of Rosewood Drive.
Deputies say they found an injured man and he was transported to an area hospital where he later died. His identity is unknown at this time.
CPD is currently questioning people at the scene.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.