TIGERS GAMEDAY UPDATE: No. 1 Clemson leads No. 7 Miami 7-0 after one quarter

CLEMSON, S.C. (WIS) - It’s a top-10 showdown between No. 7 Miami and No. 1 Clemson.
Both teams enter Saturday night’s game with 3-0 records.
Clemson’s last regular-season meeting ended with the Tigers coming away with a 58-0 victory.
We’ll have game notes and scoring updates here.
FIRST QUARTER
Clemson comes away with six points thanks in part to a penalty that took away what would have been a Trevor Lawrence interception. Instead, the Tigers made the Hurricanes pay with a pass to Braden Galloway.
Miami has been hurt by penalties early with the one previously mentioned and another that saw Amari Carter ejected for targeting.
SECOND QUARTER
Travis Etienne makes history with his 39th career game with a touchdown. That’s a record for among Football Bowl Subdivision teams. It just seems like Etienne is breaking records every time he takes the field.
SCORING SUMMARY
FIRST QUARTER
CU: 24-yard pass from Trevor Lawrence to Braden Galloway (Potter kick good), 7-0 Tigers (9:50)
SECOND QUARTER
CU: 2-yard run by Travis Etienne (Potter kick good), 14-0 Tigers (14:54)
