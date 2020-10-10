Student shocked at Clemson’s Memorial Stadium Saturday night

CLEMSON, S.C. (WYFF) - A Clemson college student is expected to be okay after being shocked at Memorial Stadium Saturday night.
Jeff Kallin, associate athletics director of communications for Clemson University, told WYFF News 4 Saturday night that he was made aware of the incident shortly after the game started, around 8 p.m.
He said the student has been transported to the hospital as a precaution but is not seriously injured.
Kallin believes the student may have been shocked inside the stadium from an electrical outlet.
