SCHP investigating fatal head-on collision in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on collision that killed one person in Orangeburg County.
According to officials, shortly before 2:30 a.m., a Jeep SUV was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes when it struck a Kia Optima head-on.
The driver of the Kia Optima was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The driver and the other occupant in the Jeep SUV were transported from the scene to an area hospital. Officials say they have serious injuries.
The Coroner’s Office has not released the identity of the deceased.
