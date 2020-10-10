No. 1 Clemson rolls past No. 7 Miami 42-17 in primetime showdown

CLEMSON, S.C. (WIS) - No. 7 Miami entered Saturday’s game at Clemson hoping to rain on the Tigers' parade.
Instead, the Hurricanes labored to find success against a stingy Clemson defense. As Miami’s offense floundered, Clemson’s offense made it look easy as they went on to win 42-17.
Clemson opened the game by scoring on the first drive of the game.
The Tigers nearly saw that opportunity slip away after Trevor Lawrence’s pass was intercepted by Miami. However, the Hurricanes were penalized for being offsides. Two plays later, Lawrence connected with Braden Galloway for a 24-yard touchdown pass to give Clemson the early 7-0 lead.
Clemson added to their lead in the second quarter thanks to Travis Etienne. The senior running back capped a lengthy 16-play drive with a 2-yard touchdown run to put the Tigers up 14-0. That score also set an FBS record. It was Etienne’s 39th career game with a touchdown.
Miami was able to get a stop midway through the second quarter. BT Potter’s 37-yard field goal was blocked giving the Canes some life. However, Miami was only able to come away with a 42-yard Jose Borregales field goal to cut it to 14-3 with 3:53 in the second quarter.
Clemson wasn’t fazed. Galloway recorded his second touchdown of the night on an 11-yard pass floated to him from Lawrence giving the Tigers a 21-3 lead with 1:14 left in the half.
The Tigers had one more chance to extend their lead before the end of the half, but Potter would have his second field goal attempt of the night blocked. This time, DJ Ivey would recover it and return it 48 yards to make it a 21-10 game at the half.
Despite being outgained 302-79 in the first half, Miami found themselves in the game after two quarters.
Miami found some rhythm on their second drive with King orchestrating a drive that threatened to cut into Clemson’s lead again. However, the drive ended with King’s first interception of the season caught by Clemson’s Sheridan Jones in the end zone.
Clemson later tacked on more points to their lead. Etienne posted his second touchdown of the night on a 72-yard run with less than eight minutes to go. About five minutes later, Lawrence scored on a 3-yard run extending the lead to 35-10.
Clemson now turns their attention to their next contest in Atlanta at Georgia Tech on October 17.
