Motorcyclist killed, another injured in collision on US 321 in Fairfield County

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A motorcyclist has been killed and another has been injured following a collision on US 321 near SC 34.
The accident occurred shortly after 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning.
Officials say a 1996 Kawasaki Motorcycle and a 2005 Kawasaki Motorcycle were traveling southbound on UC 321 when a Nissan attempted to make a left turn onto the road.
The 1996 Kawasaki Motorcycle struck the driver’s side of the vehicle and was ejected from the motorcycle. The 2005 Kawasaki Motorcycle attempted to avoid colliding with a vehicle by laying his bike down.
The driver of the 1996 Kawasaki Motorcycle was transported from the scene to Lexington Medical Center where they later died. Their identity is unknown at this time.
The driver of the 2005 Kawasaki Motorcycle was also transported from the scene to Lexington Medical Center. Their condition is unknown at this time.
Neither motorcyclist were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.
The occupants of the Nissan did not receive any injuries.
Highway Patrol is investigating.
