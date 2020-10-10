Deputies: 1 dead after shooting at a Darlington County nightclub

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - One person is dead after a shooting that took place at a Darlington County nightclub early Saturday morning, according to authorities.
The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a club on Davis Street, which is just outside the town limits of Lamar, at 1:15 a.m. Deputies also said the victim died at the scene.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office at 843-398-4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
