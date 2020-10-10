Depleted Commodores blown out by South Carolina

The Commodores had chances in the first half to make it a game but continued their season-long trend of struggling in the red zone on offense. Pierson Cooke missed a 29-yard field goal and the Gamecocks brought down Ken Seals on fourth down inside the 5-yard line to maintain a 10-0 shutout at halftime. Seals completed 17 of 24 passes for 148 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions, but the Commodores gained less than 250 yards during the competitive portion of the game.