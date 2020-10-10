Coroner identifies man killed in hit and run on Jefferson Davis Hwy in North Augusta

AIKEN, S.C. (WIS) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating a hit and run incident that occurred on Jefferson Davis Hwy near Buena Vista Avenue.
The incident occurred shortly before 1:30 a.m.
Officials say 30-year-old Christopher L. Bovian was walking southward on Jefferson Davis Hwy when he was struck by a vehicle. The vehicle then left the scene.
His body was later discovered by a passerby on the shoulder of the road.
Bovian was pronounced deceased at the scene from blunt force injuries.
An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday morning in Newberry.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.