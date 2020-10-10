Aiken Co. Coroner identities 12-year-old killed in drive-by shooting

AIKEN, S.C. (WIS) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has identified the 12-year-old killed in a drive-by shooting on the 1400 block of Wyman St.
Shortly after 3:30 a.m., the Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to a call about shots being fired.
Upon arrival, deputies found 12-year-old Edward F. McKenzie Jr. shot inside the home. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
An autopsy for McKenzie has been scheduled for Monday in Newberry.
A 13-year-old also suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. He was treated at the scene.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Aiken Department of Public Safety at (803) 642-7620 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.