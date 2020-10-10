Aiken Co. Coroner identifies woman killed in hit and run accident on Edgefield Hwy

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman killed in a hit and run accident on the 1400 block of Edgefield Hwy.
According to the officials, the woman and her fiance were removing an item that had fallen off their truck from the roadway when she was struck by a sedan.
The sedan then fled the scene.
The woman, identified as 48-year-old Irma V. Soto, was pronounced deceased from blunt force injuries.
An autopsy for Soto will be held in Newberry.
